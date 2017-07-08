Rawalpindi - A police officer was suspended on Friday on charges of holding faulty investigation in a case of brawl between two groups over cutting a tree in Rawat.

The suspended police officer has been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Ijaz Hussain posted at Police Station Rawat. Regional Police Officer Wisal Fakhar Sultan ordered City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to put the case in front of the district standing board and appoint some honest investigation officer for probing the case on merit.

Meanwhile, RPO awarded Station House Officer Police Station Saddar Wah a cash prize of Rs20,000 and commendatory certificates for solving heinous cases on merit.