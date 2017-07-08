Rawalpindi - Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali on Friday held a crime review meeting and directed the officials to complete investigation and file charge-sheet at earliest in all cases involving nominated accused.

He also directed the officials to keep a tab on suspected elements and missing gang members besides dealing car and motorcycle snatchers with iron hands.

The meeting was attended by DSP Cantt Circle Raja Taifoor, DSP Taxila Circle Sajid Gondal, Station House Officers of police stations Taxila, Saddar Wah, Wah Cantt, Naseerabad and Westridge Malik Yar Muhammad, Yasir Rabbani, Babar, Akhtar and Riffat Bhatti.

Addressing the meeting, SP Syed Ali directed the police officers to prepare a list of all the hardcore criminals and proclaimed offenders and arrest them. He asked the officials to resolve the cases having nominated criminals within one month and submit chellan to the courts. He directed the SHOs to nab all the accused involved in snatching of cars and motorcycles in the division. SHOs briefed the SP on the crime ratio in their precincts and the steps taken to arrest the criminals.