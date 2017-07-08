Rawalpindi - The District Election Commission in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) organised a walk on Friday on Murree Road to create awareness among the masses to register their votes and to play their vital role for electing the rulers during elections.

PTI MPAs Asif Mehmood and Arif Abbasi, President PML-N Women Wing Maimoona Mandokhel, Jamaat-e-Islami office bearers Rizwan Ahmed and Bilal Abbasi, and a large number of civil society activists, political and social workers, and elected representatives participated in the walk.

District Election Commissioner Bakhtiarul Mulk said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken an initiative to enhance the turnout of voters in upcoming general elections by introducing District Voters Education Committee in every district of the country. The committee comprises of different stakeholders of the district who are working as a volunteer to educate the citizens about the voter registration process and importance of vote.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said that the citizens can bring change through ballot which remains low in the history of the country. The democratic process can be strengthened by casting the vote of every individual, he said. People need to come out of their homes to register their vote and cast it on the election day, he added.

Abbas said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is playing an effective role in increasing the turnout of voters in the electoral process.

The purpose of introducing District Voters Education Committee is to create awareness among citizens for using their right to vote and to facilitate them to register their vote in District Election Commission office before announcement of next elections. He said that every individual should play his role to educate others about the importance of vote.

The use of vote can strengthen the democratic process in Pakistan and protect the rights of citizens, he added.