RCB imposes Rs80,000 fine

on violators

RAWALPINDI: The Food Control Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed fines amounting to Rs80,000 on food outlets for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB spokesperson Qasier Mahmood, RCB team on directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Saima Shah conducted surprise raids at marriage halls, food catering shops and bakery kitchens in Masrial Road and Range Road areas.

The team also collected food samples from various food outlets which have been sent to lab for quality tests.

The RCB team visited various marriage halls and bakeries and issued notices to several owners, besides ordering them to maintain standards otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The spokesperson said raids on food outlets would continue adding that teams were directed to also check the health of workers serving at the food outlets.

An illegal chicken slaughter house at Masriyal Road was sealed due to unhygienic condition. It was an unlicensed slaughter house and nearly 15 persons without medical certificates were working there.–APP

Lok Virsa to organise music classes

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is going to start music classes from today (Saturday).

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that the classes would be held during the weekends at different timings.

The youngsters and students can register themselves to take part in the course being conducted by the renowned music artists.

“Per month charges per class are Rs3,000. There is no age restriction,” he said.

The music classes are an effort to promote folk music and bring back the creative space.–APP

34 persons rescued in 32 traffic incidents

RAWALPINDI: Some 32 road traffic incidents were reported in District Command and Control Room, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours in which 23 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, on Friday 10 victims who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by the emergency medical teams.

Thirty four people were affected by road traffic crashes. Twenty drivers, 12 pedestrians and six passengers were among the victims of the traffic accidents.

Twenty nine motorbikes, five cars, three vans, one truck and five slow moving carts were involved in the accidents.–APP

Tree plantation drive from July 15

Rawalpindi: Monsoon tree plantation drive in Rawalpindi will be started from July 15 under the auspices of Punjab Forest Department.

The forest department has worked out the action plan for tree plantation campaign. Over 1.8 million trees in Rawalpindi Division would be planted during the drive. Plantation of trees will be made in state forests, defence department, private land and schools.–Online

Man allegedly abducted

ISLAMABAD: A man has allegedly been kidnapped within the limits of Sabzi Mandi police in federal capital.

One Manzar Ali reported to the local police that some unknown persons had kidnapped his brother Amjid Ali from sector H-11/1. Police have registered case and started investigation.–Online

Establishment of National Science School discussed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology organised second meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee for Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) for 1,800 Young Students Phase-I (Component-I).

The meeting discussed progress of the project so far and expressed satisfaction over it. The establishment of National Science School under government’s vision 2025 was main agenda item of the meeting which also discussed issues observed during execution of the project.

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the meeting while Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur-Rahman and other high officials also attended the meeting.–APP

12 rescued in traffic crashes

RAWALPINDI: Total 11 road traffic crashes were reported in the District Command and Control Room Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours in which 10 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, one victim who sustained minor injuries was provided first-aid at the spot by the emergency medical team.

The data shows that eight drivers including an underage, two pedestrians and two passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. Total 12 victims were affected by road traffic crashes.

According to the data, 11 motorbikes, two motorcars, two vans and slow moving carts were involved in the aforesaid road traffic accidents.–APP

PPO collects WASA bills

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Post Office has started collecting bills of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

GPO Rawalpindi and other post offices have started receiving the bills under an agreement signed by Managing Director WASA/RDA Rawalpindi and Deputy Post Master General North Punjab.

People have started enjoying the facility to deposit the bills of WASA in addition to bills of electricity, gas and PTCL with Pakistan Post from Monday to Saturday. The GPO will collect the bills from 9am to 9pm.–APP

The scheme was envisioned to be implemented through the collaborative efforts of relevant existing institutions and science enthusiasts in the public and private sectors.

The main goals of STFS are attracting youth towards science in early years of education, developing a competitive knowledge economy through value addition and improving the quality of science and technology education particularly in the natural sciences and mathematics.

The participants were informed that PSF will manage the STFS up to higher secondary level whereas the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be responsible for higher education under the scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Secretary Ministry of Finance, Chairman HEC and Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation and STFS Project Director.

Remand extended in kidney case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended physical remand of people linked to illegal kidney transplants in Lahore. Dr Altamash, Dr Fawad and nine others are facing charges of running an illegal kidney transplant facility in the city. A judicial magistrate rejected the bail petition of a man who allegedly posted blasphemous content on Facebook. Waqar has been booked for creating a fake account in the name of a woman and then posting controversial content on his social media page. He had filed a petition for bail, saying that he had nothing to do with the allegations. –STAFF REPORTER

18 marriage halls sealed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority on Tuesday sealed 18 marriage halls in Garden Town, Gulberg and Johar Town for violation of building bylaws. The sealed premises include As per the officials, neither LDA allowed setting up marriage halls on these premises nor owners submitted plans for approval. –STAFF REPORTER