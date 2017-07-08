Rawalpindi - Two unidentified dacoits shot and injured a citizen when he resisted a dacoity bid in Saddar on Mall Road, police informed on Friday.

The dacoits also snatched Rs0.7 million from the injured person identified as Shehzad Ahmed in Cantt area and managed to escape the scene, police added. The injured was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment while police registered a case and started an investigation. The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Cantt at 11:45am.

According to police, two brothers Shehzad Ahmed and Shohaib Ahmed arrived in a private bank located on Haider Road in their car and withdrew Rs0.7. Police added that they went to purchase medicines from a market. As the two men sat in the car after buying medicines, two unidentified dacoits riding on a motorcycle appeared somewhere and made them hostage at gunpoint. One of the dacoits tried to snatch the bag containing the amount on which Shehzad offered resistance. On this, the other dacoit opened fire and the bullet pierced into the chest of Shehzad. The dacoits took away the bag and fled, police said. The injured man was shifted to DHQ for medical treatment. A police team reached the spot and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. A case was filed against unidentified dacoits while investigation was underway.

DSP Cantt Circle Raja Taifoor, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said police have obtained CCTV footage of nearby cameras to identify the dacoits. He said the condition of the injured man was out of danger.

On a query, DSP replied that police also recovered weapon from Sheikh Imran involved in murdering a man named Waqas on Bank Road during a clash on Bank Road in Ramazan ul Mubarak. He said police also produced the killer before a court of law and obtained two days of physical remand.