Islamabad - The Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday said that the local pharma industry is required to urgently address the medicine regulatory system for patient safety.

Minister Saira Afzal Tarar said this while presiding over a pharmaceutical export seminar here. She said that for enhancing exports, Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) and the local industry need to improve Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance.

“It is very shocking that pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan is not been recommended and approved by countries like Sudan, and Ghana etc,” she said.

The minister also said that majority of local pharmaceutical companies are still exporting to lease and low priced market, and are not able to enter into high priced market.

She said the local industry needs to improve facilities, expertise and practices on one hand and at the same time they must perform intensive marketing campaigns to catch stringent and high-value markets.

For enhancing the capacity of DRAP and the industry, the authority in collaboration with international health partners has organised a series of workshops and training seminars during last two years for creating awareness and imparting knowledge.

The minister said that following the international practices, the government decided to adopt Common Technical Document (CTD) format for filing of registration application of pharmaceutical products.

However, the minister also stated that major reforms in drug regulation introduced over the last three years have also led to an improved situation with regards to export of Pakistani pharmaceutical products.

“I am also aware that industry is still facing some problems in some of the areas but DRAP and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination is aware of these issues and hopefully these will be resolved on a priority basis,” the minister said.

Tarar said that to facilitate the exports, the government abolished the requirement of prior order from importing country for grant of registration.

She said that now DRAP has accorded around 1,400 export registration approvals.

The minister said that for the first time in the country’s history barcodes are being introduced for all medicine packs which will put Pakistan’s pharma products in the list of countries where pharma products are coded in line with international best practices and will give a major boost to the country’s exports.

“It will not only help in the availability of quality drugs to ailing patients but will also eradicate the menace of spurious drugs and will definitely increase export of pharmaceutical products,” the minister said.

“We believe that national pharmaceutical industry is the collateral partner with DRAP and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in achieving its targets and effectively coping with the major medicine needs of domestic as well as exporting quality products to about 40 countries,” Tarar said.