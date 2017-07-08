Rawalpindi - A traffic and road safety awareness walk was organised in Kallar Syedan on Friday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid, DSP Rural Junaid Mohsin, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kallar Syedan Chaudhry Rabnawaz Minhas, Chairman Municipal Corporation Sheikh Abdul Qadoos, Traffic Police Education Unit and members of civil society participated in the awareness walk.

The participants were holding banners and placards mentioning slogans, “Over speeding can result in death,” “Fasten seat belt while driving,” “Don’t use mobile phones during driving” and “Don’t use pressure horns.” Addressing the traffic and road safety walk, the CTO said observing traffic rules is identity of a civilised nation. He urged the road users to follow traffic rules to avoid fatal road accidents. He said the road users should cooperate with traffic police on roads.

Meanwhile, the CTO addressed a darbar of traffic wardens at Traffic Headquarters Race Course. DSP City Traffic Faisal Salim was also present on the occasion. Shahid asked the traffic wardens to behave politely with the road users. He ordered them to impart duty with honesty and dedication. He asked them to control traffic flow in the city and to facilitate the commuters. The CTO also appreciated the efforts of all the traffic wardens and officers for easing traffic flow and facilitating the tourists in Murree during Eid holidays.