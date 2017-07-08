Islamabad - At least three girls were allegedly kidnapped from the limits of the capital during the last one week, police said on Friday.

In the first incident, Muhammad Arshad told Golra police that on July 3, four persons including Imtiaz Hussain, Nazakat Ali, Muzammal Abbas and Naveed Akhtar kidnapped her 12-year-old daughter.

In the second incident, Muhammad Akash told Koral police that on July 4, Rashid and Arshad kidnapped his sister, 16. In his application to the police, Akash said the incident took place in Ali Pur Farash area of the capital. Meanwhile, Sihala police booked an unidentified person for kidnapping the daughter of Jehangir Akhtar from the area of Mohri on July 3. The police have booked the accused under section 365-B of the PPC and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, local police have booked several persons under section 489-F of the PPC for cheque dishonour. Bhara Kahu police booked Khawar Hussain for cheque dishonour valuing Rs1 million. Industrial Area police booked two persons for cheque dishonour valuing Rs3.8 million. Same police booked Razaul Haq while Shehzad Town police booked Mubarak for the crime. Further investigation was underway.

Furthermore, Tarnol and Sabzi Mandi police station have arrested four dacoits involved in looting people at gun point in various areas of the city and recovered weapons, ammunition and bikes from them. The police said that following some incidents, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kaini constituted a special team to ensure arrest of those motorcyclists involved in snatching valuables from people at gun point. This team nabbed four persons later identified as Israr, Agul, Nabi and Habibur Rehman. The police recovered motorbike, pistols and ammunition from their possession. They have confessed their involvement in various incidents and further investigation is underway.