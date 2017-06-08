islamabad - Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday directed the authorities to take urgent steps in 12 high-risk union councils of the city for complete eradication of polio, an official said.

Minister Saira Afzal Tarar while presiding over a high-level polio review meeting of the federal capital directed that urgent steps be taken to fill human resource gaps in the polio campaign to bolster the effort in Islamabad.

She said there needs to be a special focus on 12 high-risk union councils of Islamabad with additional human resource and special monitoring teams comprising senior officials.

“Special vaccination camps should be organised for polio and routine immunisation in 12 high-risk union councils of Islamabad,” she directed.

Islamabad city was reporting 84 per cent coverage in polio campaigns which needs to be improved on an urgent basis. Micro plans of all union councils need to be updated so that each household and mobile population is mapped and covered, the minister said.

She also directed that each polio team must maintain a list of all missed children during each campaign so that they are covered in the subsequent campaign.

“I will personally visit union councils in Islamabad to check preparedness for July polio campaign and review each aspect,” Tarar said while addressing the meeting.

She said we need to cover sectors E-11, F-11 and G-13 with an additional focus so that no child is missed.

The minister directed that each home is properly marked as evidence of team visiting the house for polio immunisation.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) including Member Planning, Director General Human Resource along with Additional Secretary CADD, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and representatives of health administration of CDA and GHQ.

Health secretary, additional secretary and DG were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, a detailed technical analysis of Islamabad polio campaigns was presented to the meeting by National Coordinator for Polio Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar.