rawalpindi - A man was shot dead while three others sustained injuries in different firing incidents in the district, sources informed on Wednesday.

Police registered cases against the accused and started investigation, they said.

According to sources, the first incident took place at Dhoke Kashmirian in limits of Police Station Sadiqabad where armed men opened indiscriminate firing at opponents while killing a man namely Mubashir on the spot and injuring two others Nabil and Iftikhar.

After committing the crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene while a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences and recorded the statements of eye-witnesses.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body and the injured persons to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. So far, the reason behind the armed attack could not be ascertained by police.

In the second incident, two men shot and injured the owner of a restaurant for refusing to give them free food at Gujar Khan.

The injured hotel owner was shifted to hospital for medical treatment while the attackers managed to flee from the crime scene. Abdul Razaaq, the father of victim, appeared before PS Gujar Khan and lodged complaint stating that he along with his brother and two sons were dealing with customers in their hotel when two men namely Asghar alias Bagha and Irfan arrived there and demanded free food.

Upon refusal, one of the two men took out his pistol and started firing at them. He said that his son Nazir Khan sustained a bullet injury into his leg and was moved to hospital. He sought legal action against the attackers. Police registered case and begun probe.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja paid a surprise visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar in Murree and expressed his deep concerns over weak security arrangements made by police to guard the shoppers.

RPO also snubbed the SHO PS Murree and directed him to improve the security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

He asked the cops to adopt a comprehensive measure of body search of the shoppers before entering into bazaar.

Meanwhile, police booked several people including the owner of a restaurant and representative of traders in a case of threatening a team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) when it raided the restaurant on complaints of selling unhygienic food to consumers.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Cannt on complaint of Rubina Taj, Food Safety Officer PFA, against Sana Ullah the owner of a restaurant, Zafar Qadri, General Secretary Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Cannt and others under sections 354/186/34 of PPC.

According to details, Rubina Taj, the complainant, appeared before PS Cannt and tendered an application stating that she along with her team inspected a restaurant located in Saddar on June 6 at 4pm and found sanitary condition of the hotel unsatisfactory.

She said that she also found cockroaches in the kitchen and decided to seal the restaurant. However, she said that Sana Ullah, Zafar Qadri and others misbehaved with her and other team members; tried to snatch her cell phone and hurled threats of dire consequences.

The female officer of PFA requested police to register a case against the accused and provide her with justice. Taking action, police lodged a case against the accused and started investigation. So far, no arrest was made by police.