islamabad - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started work on special cultural programmes to be presented during 70 years of Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations. An official of PNCA told APP that the Arts Council is organising National Theatre Festival 2017 at PNCA Auditorium Islamabad from July 25 till August 12, 2017.

The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence day celebrations. He said that theatre groups from all over the country were invited to participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at national level and share their ideas with likeminded theatre enthusiasts.

He said that PNCA was also organising a series of exhibitions representing all provinces.

The exhibitions will project land, life and people of Pakistan and will culminate into national Exhibition which is being revived after a long time.

The official further said that the National Exhibition will coincide with Independence Day celebrations in August 2017. All Exhibitions will be curated by leading curators and the National Exhibition will be a joint curatorial exercise based on a selection of works from provincial exhibitions, showcasing the wonderful diversity and potential of Pakistani art.