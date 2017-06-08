islamabad - The Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabani on Wednesday, taking the lenient stance for the expelled students of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), asked to settle down the issue for the academic future of the students.

Senator from Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) Sassui Palijo and National Party Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed moved a calling attention in senate to discuss the expulsion of students from the university.

Last month, a violent clash occurred between Mehran and Baloch councils of QAU in which dozens of students were injured. University administration taking action had expelled seven students.

The chairman senate observed, “The house is not infringing in autonomy of the university but it is a serious matter.”

He said that it has been reported that police was present in the university but it didn’t take timely action and university administration despite of having the information in advance didn’t try to stop it.

“Negligence of law enforcement forces resulted into incidents like Mashal Khan,” said Rabbani.

He also said that ban on student unions resulted in the growth of ethnic groups in the universities which lead to such incident.

The chairman directed senate secretariat to call the committee of whole after Eid to discuss the ban on student unions which is already pending issue in the house.

“State itself is endorsing right wing narrative in the country,” he said.

The chairman asked QAU syndicate member Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan to look into matter and seek for possible review of the decision for the sake of academic future of the students.

The bill mover Senator Sassui Palijo said that the incident occurred on may 20 and the university examination was to start from June 09.

The university administration decision has put the academic career of the students at stake, she said.

“No action is taken against religious student unions while discriminatory behaviour was adopted against Mehran and Baloch student councils,” she said.

Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed said that the university administration was aware about the incidence around four hours before but it kept silence and did not take action to stop it.

“The decision also reflects the ethnic discrimination as a similar incident occurred in Punjab University (PU) but no such action was taken against Islami Jamiat-e-Talba,” he said.

Responding on the calling attention, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that police and university administration timely responded on the incident otherwise the casualties could have been around 20.

He rejected the claim of similarity between the QAU incident and Mashal Khan case and said that university administration and police tackled the issue.

Sharing the details, he said that university disciplinary committee comprised of five members in a unanimous decision expelled seven students including five from Baloch and two from Mehran council.

He also said that 18 students were rusticated for a semester or two.

The minister said that 31 chairs of the university also proposed action against the students involved in violence.

He also informed the house that total 31 students were injured in the incidents and police arrested three students carrying weapons while all others were dealt by university disciplinary committee.

The minister also turned down all claims of ethnic based decision regarding action against students.

“The incident and action could not be compared with PU incidents, as both universities have different charters also,” he said.

He said no discrimination has been held with any student in the action against them.