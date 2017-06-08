islamabad - Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels South & Central Asia received appreciation at the World Travel Awards™ where Islamabad Serena Hotel was awarded Pakistan’s leading hotel and Pakistan’s leading hotel suite 2017 for the presidential suite at Islamabad Serena Hotel. The Kabul Serena Hotel was awarded Afghanistan’s leading hotel and Dushanbe Serena Hotel received the award for Tajikistan’s leading hotel for the 4th year in running at the World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony 2017, held at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai in China.

The World Travel Awards™ is voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide, and this accolade recognizes the commitment to excellence, which organizations demonstrate in each preceding year.