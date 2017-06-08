islamabad - Youth have ranked education as the most critical form of support in order to enable them to become tomorrow’s peace leaders.

It was revealed in the findings of Telenor Group’s regional online survey.

The online survey engaged 2,500 respondents aged between 15 to 30 years in Asian markets including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Youth in all the surveyed markets ranked education as the most critical form of support in order to enable them to become tomorrow’s peace leaders.

The multi-market online survey found that Pakistan’s millennials are most passionate for providing education opportunities for children (35 per cent of survey takers), followed by unemployment among youth (21 per cent).

Other global issues that Pakistani millennials are driven to resolve include climate change and global warming (20 per cent), the stigma surrounding mental health issues (14 per cent), and gender inequality (10 per cent).

Resolving many of the same issues is also a year-long mission of Telenor Youth Forum delegates, whose tech-driven proposals were funded for research and prototyping at a pitching session held in Bangkok last month.

More than half of Pakistan’s millennials (51 per cent) believe that enabling equal opportunities and access to education will benefit most from technology advancements.

Selected by the second most number of respondents was confronting climate change and global warming (23 per cent). When asked about the technology that has the largest potential to give rise to peace, 34 per cent of Pakistan’s respondents placed their bets on artificial intelligence, followed by the Internet of things (29 per cent), and virtual reality (28 per cent).

Across all six markets, artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and virtual reality rank consistently in the top three – suggesting the vast potential seen in these future technologies by the Internet generation.

Designed as a year-long programme in partnership with the Nobel Peace Centre, the Telenor Youth Forum challenges its delegates with solving major socioeconomic crises facing youth. Recruitment for the Telenor Youth Forum 2017 is now in progress and youth aged between 20-28 years are strongly encouraged to apply.