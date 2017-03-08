Islamabad- The law-enforcing agencies have arrested 14 suspects including an Afghan national in search operation in different areas of the capital city. The operation was conducted in the areas of Dhok Kashmirian, Dhok Ramzania in the limit of Tarnol police station. Around 140 houses were searched and the police held 14 persons including an Afghan national. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol and 40 bottles of liquor. The arrested persons were shifted to Tarnol police station for verification of their antecedents and investigation.