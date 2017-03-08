Islamabad - Nust Business School (NBS) on Tuesday held its 7th Undergraduate and Postgraduate Convocation where four gold and one silver medal was awarded to outstanding students.

The convocation was held at the university where CEO Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim was the chief guest of the ceremony.

During the ceremony 175 degrees were awarded to graduating students. In their addresses at the ceremony, Aamir Ibrahim, Rector NUST, Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retired), and Principal and Dean NUST Business School, Dr Naukhez Sarwar, appreciated the students, parents and faculty for their immense hard work and dedication.

In his address on the occasion, Aamir Ibrahim congratulated all the graduates and shared his views on the importance of experience, good friends and the distinction between failure and defeat.

CEO Jazz said that defeat is when you give up whereas failure is mere a setback.

He went on to share with the graduates that given a choice between money and experience, money should always follow experience.

He emphasized that the graduates should not sell themselves short, should take assignments they want, travel the world, let them be challenged, and take risks.

The chief guest awarded degrees to the graduates and medals to the distinction holders.

Rector NUST Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retired)said in his address that success of yours is not only the result of burning mid night oil but also the prayers and sacrifices of loving parents and the undoubting and selfless commitment of your teachers.

“No nation has ever progressed without planting and nurturing the seed of knowledge. It is a crucial aspect of the development of human capital, which in turn puts the country on the road to economic and social prosperity,” he said.

He said NUST ranked as a leading university of the country and is amongst a handful of national universities which boast of being amongst the top 600 universities of the world.

It has recently been ranked in the top 100 universities category amongst universities under 50 years old, said Rector National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retired)

Adeela gulzari and Sahar zahid were declared winner of the President’s Gold Medal for the degree of Master of Business Administration. Nataliya Farrukh were declared winner of the President’s Gold Medal for the degree of Bachelor of Business Administration.

Zubaira Asma were declared winner of the Chancellor’s Silver Medal for the degree of Bachelor of Business Administration.

Nataliya Farrukh, student of BBA, who achieved a gold medal, said that her achievement was due to her hard work, dedication of teachers and guidance of her parents.