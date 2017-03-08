Islamabad-Speakers have said that due to weed, indigenous loss in vegetable crop is round about 80 to 83 per cent while 30 to 35 per cent in fruit crops. They stressed that strategic planning is much needed to re-design the cropping patterns to control weed. They emphasized that integrated weed management plan must be devised for each farm and suggested modern farming technologies should be utilized to get rid of weed. They also urged that government should take steps to set a rule for pernicious weed.

Speakers said this during a seminar on ‘Integrated Weed Management a way forward to Weed Eradication’ held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday. The seminar was organised by PMAS-AAUR Department of Agronomy with an aim to create awareness among farmers about benefits of weeds eradication and University’s Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest. On the occasion, Faculty members, students, officials from Punjab Agriculture Department and farmers of different areas were also present.

Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, while addressing said that there is dire need to educate and guide farmers about harmful effects of weed and adverse effects of herbicides on environmental including soil and water. He suggested that agriculture department of each province should focus on removing weed in their extension and training programmes.

He urged that integrated weed management is need of the hour to control weed to overcome the losses caused by them to the national economy. He directed University’s officials to create awareness among farmers about benefits of weed eradication. On the occasion, Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chairman Department of Agronomy, Dr Muhammad Ansar and Dr Muhammad Abdul Ahad of PMAS-AAUR, Dr Muhammad Arif Deputy Director Agriculture Department, Sijjad Haider Deputy Director Fruit and Vegetable Project Rawalpindi also addressed the participants.

They were of the view that farmers have to pay special attention to eradicate of weed from the fields. They also said that agriculture department extension wing is guiding the farmers for better crop management while the private sector is also making efforts in this regard. Dr abdul Ahad said that due to weed, indigenous loss in vegetable crop is round about 80 to 83 per cent while 30 to 35 per cent in fruit crops. Dr Muhammad Arif said that weed control at proper time and methods is crucial for better yield.

Under the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Weed Eradication campaign was also launched and Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad along with faculty members &students inaugurated the campaign by removal of weed from sports ground, lawn and research area of the university.

VC assured full supports from PMAS-AAUR that farmers will be provided awareness for removal of weed from fields which are the major cause of low production.