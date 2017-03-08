Islamabad-President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said the government is considering a special package for doctors to encourage them to serve in far-flung areas.

Addressing the 2nd Convocation of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) here at Convention Centre the President also stressed the need to further improve nursing profession.

He said that the government is committed to provide quality healthcare facilities particularly to the people of far flung and underdeveloped areas of the country.

The president stated that non-availability of medical facilities in marginalised and far-flung areas of the country is a serious issue which has many reasons including shortage of health infrastructure and unwillingness on part of doctors to serve in remote areas due to lack of incentives.

The president underscored that the government is undertaking measures to improve healthcare apparatus and facilities and is considering offering special package to doctors to induce them to serve in far flung areas. He added that along with the government it is also the responsibility of private sector to play its role in improving healthcare facilities in the country.

The president urged medical institutions to benefit from research of eminent international institutions and aid the Government in reforming the health sector.

The president said that medicine is a sacred profession and called upon doctors and medical practitioners to serve the humanity with honesty and dedication.

The president noted that due to lack of awareness of hygiene principles and irregular eating patterns new medial challenges and diseases were emerging.

He called for launching public awareness campaign to impress upon the importance and significance of hygienic principles adding that doctors and civil society can play an important role in this regard.

Congratulating the students on successful completion of their degrees, the President urged them to keep working hand and upon entering practical life serve their country and nation with sincerity and dedication.

The president advised the students to always be respectful to their parents and teachers as it is because of their prayers and sacrifices that they have been able to attain success.

The President Mamnoon Hussain said that corruption stunted the economic growth of the country and underlined the need for collective efforts to eliminate this menace.

The president expressed optimism that upon completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan will emerge as the most important country in the region.

The president said that highly qualified faculty is must for imparting quality education and called for regular training of teachers to hone their skills.

The president noted with appreciation that SZABMU is imparting quality medical education to students and commended its research activates particularly with regard to Thalassemia and Solar diseases.

The president appreciated that the medical university was pursuing its goal of maintaining high standard of academic excellence and hoped that it will continue to progress and bring good name to the country.

Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry presenting a memento to President Mamnoon Hussain during the 2nd convocation of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University at Convention Centre.–APP