Islamabad - The Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said on Tuesday that soon a bill of compulsory Quran education at schools will be passed from the parliament as it is one of the prime focus of ministry.

The minister was addressing a two-day international conference on ‘Role of Islamic Universities in Teaching of Arabic to Non-Native speakers’ at Islamic International University (IIUI).

The minister said inclusion of teaching of Quran with Nazra and translation in the curriculum at different level of school education is the prime focus of the ministry.

“Soon a bill of compulsory Quran education at schools will be passed from the house parliament,” he said.

“The government is also speedily working to prepare a comprehensive national curriculum with the help of provinces,” the minister said.

The minister added that curriculum will be designed in line with the contemporary needs by focusing on character building, civic sense and national unity.

The conference was organised by the Faculty of Arabic of the university faculty members presented around 50 papers to explore ways of promotion of Arabic language.

The minister maintained that Islam was complete code of life and government was focused on providing contemporary education to youth integrated with teachings of Islam.

Talking about the improvements in the higher education, the minister furthered that government, in terms of grants to universities through Higher Education Commission (HEC), has increased the funding from Rs 41 billion to Rs 91 billion.

The minister also hailed the IIUI and its services, and said that it has always shown presence of foreign students at its campuses which were a distinction, while he also termed IIUI as the most vital institution which can play pivotal role in promotion of education.

Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai opined in his speech that it was necessary to learn Arabic for having accurate comprehension of Quran.

“IIUI was always ready to work with government for promotion of Arabic language, while he suggested that students of Madaris be utilized for managing Arabic faculty deficit,” he said.

He also told that IIUI was also mulling over launching virtual Arabic learning programs as well.

Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, IIUI President said in his speech that Arabic is language of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Holy Quran and every Muslim should learn it to get guidance from the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Holy book.

The two-day moot was also attended by scholars of 14 Mulsim countries including experts from Al-Azhar University of Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Malaysia, Indonesia, Oman and others.