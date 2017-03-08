Islamabad-Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has almost completed the construction work on the Labour Complex, being built along Islamabad Expressway to provide accommodation to the registered industrial workers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. An official told APP here Tuesday, that the complex, being built on 1,476 kanals of land, consisted of 500 houses and 1,008 flats.

He said the complex would be completed by end of August 2017 and handed over to the workers through the set criteria and policy of the department.

He said around 65,000 workers of twin cities were already registered with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and these houses and flats would be handed over to them on merit.

WWF is an autonomous body working under administrative control of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and adding that this department is working for the welfare of industrial workers across the country.

He said that the project would be completed at the cost of Rs 3145 million and all basic needs would be available in this complex including shopping centre, community centre, schools, mosque and playgrounds.