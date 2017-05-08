Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon launch non-formal teaching programs in order to provide quality education to the people through distance learning system. These will be post-graduate diploma and certificate courses of non-formal teachers’ training. Necessary funding for this purpose will be provided by UNESCO, said a press release here Saturday. In this connection, the two sides have entered into a formal agreement of bilateral cooperation to upgrade non-formal teaching.

The agreement was signed by the AIOU’s Registrar Dr Muhammad Naeem Qureshi and the UNESCO’s representative in Pakistan Vibeke Jensen, in presence of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, who assured that the University will exploit all possible avenues to fight out illiteracy and promote teachers’ training, through open distance learning system.

It was aimed at introducing academically accredited teachers’ training courses in non-formal education. It will provide academic-related support to stake-holders, who are working under non-formal system.

The project was also shared with Ministry of Education and Professional Development and other stake-holders to achieve the desired goals.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that there was non-availability of certified training courses for the teachers engaged in non-formal education. Through this initiative, he said the University will fill the gap by producing trained teachers as per the requirements of distance learning system.

The AIOU has the dedicated department of distance, non-formal and continuing education that has been given the task of producing trained teachers through certified courses, he added.

The Vice Chancellor thanked UNESCO for its support in addressing the new challenges in the education sector, particularly to provide education to drop-out female students. Vibeke Jensen, the UNESCO’s representative assured that they will work with the University for achieving its target of enhancing accessibility of quality education in the country through non-formal system.

Earlier, Chairman of the University’s Distance and Non-formal Department Dr Muhammad Ajmal highlighted the significant of the agreement and said it will help to eradicate illiteracy and promote quality education, through well-trained teachers.