wah cantt - Work on dualization of much demanded Wah–Bhattar road, which would cost Rs 100 million, was inaugurated in a ceremony held here on Sunday. Member Punjab Assembly Haji Umer Farooq performed the inauguration ceremony held here on Sunday.

The dualization of an existing single carriageway from GT road to Brahma interchange would not only provide commuters travelling towards Brahma interchange on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) but also provide better road facilities to the heavy traffic at Bhattar small industrial estate where movement of heavy traffic especially loaded trucks and trailers led to traffic problems to the commuters as well as general public.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony Member Punjab Assembly Haji Umer Farooq has said that work on the dual carriageway would be completed during one year for which necessary funds were provided by Federal Minister for interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan to masses easy access from farms to city as well provide better road facilities to the masses as many major road incidents causing massive casualties has reported on road.

Special Assistant to Federal Minister for interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan Shiekh Aslam, Chairman District Zakat Committee Sheikh Sajid ur Rehman and local PML N leader Sheikh Zeeshan Saeed also spoke on this occasion.