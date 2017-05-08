Islamabad - Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organised screening of Urdu super hit film `Lakhon Mein Eik’ at its media centre, renowned film star Mustafa Qurashi was the chief guest on the occasion. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, a large number of people from different walks of life and fans of Mustafa Qurashi was also attended the film screening.

The show was started with the welcome remarks of Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed.

She said that it was an honour for the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage to host super hit film in presence of Mustafa Qureshi.

She said that Lok Virsa Mandwa film club organize screening of national and international films on weekly basis to promote the films industry.

She said, “Our new talent can learned from the films of golden era. She paid tributes to the ever green actor Mustafa Qurashi in a big applause from the audience.

Earlier Mustafa Qurashi was warmly received at the entrance of the Lok Virsa.

Mustafa Qureshi in his brief remarks thanked Lok Virsa for arranging screening of his film `Lakhon Mein Eik’. He said that Executive Director Fouzia Saeed was doing great job to promote culture and golden era film of Pakistan film Industry. He also replied the questions asked by the audience on the occasion. Super hit movie `Lakhon Mein Eik’ released in 1966, was one of the super productions of the year.

It was multi-star venture with Shamim Ara and Ijaz in leads; it was Nisar Bazmi’s score and Noorjehan’s melodies which also brought honours and awards. Raza Mir’s direction and Zia Sarhadi’s script are special tributes to our film making from 1966. All in all, Lakhon Mein Eik was a chapter from our film history which needed to be seen and enjoyed several times. Mustafa Qurashi gained popularity from Punjabi movies. His iconic role as the villain Noori Nat in the movie Maula Jatt (1979) became his trademark and he went on to adapt similar roles for many years to come.

He has acted in more than 500 movies, in Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi languages.