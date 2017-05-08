Islamabad - A popular Punjabi folk singer Laila Jutti enthralled the audience here at Open Air Theatre of Shakarparian in a musical show arranged by Studio 5 in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA). Other singers including Imran Ghulam Ali Khan and Zahid Khan were among the performers. A large number of people attended the show and appreciated the efforts of CDA and Studio 5 in promoting and projecting the folk culture of the country through healthy activities.

The event was entitled “Pakistan Night Desi Beat” arranged as a part of Margalla Festival. The musical show is part of regular activities of Studio 5 Academy of Art to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artistes for their contribution in the field of singing, Fouzia Iftikhar, head of Studio 5 said.

The musical show entertained the audience with soothing melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes. The audience termed the show as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert.