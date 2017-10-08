ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has promoted 20 junior officers to the next grade.

According to a notification, “consequent upon recommendations of the Department Promotion Committee, in its meeting held on October 6, 2017, and duly approved by the competent authority, 20 deputy assistant directors of NAB are promoted to the posts of assistant directors with immediate effect”.

The seven promoted officers from Lahore bureau include Muhammad Ikram, Mehwish Noreen, Ufaq Qaiser, Waheed Ahmed, Najam Abbas, Salah Ud Din and Nazia Javeed. The four promoted officers from NAB Rawalpindi include Gul Anwer, Mustansar Hussain, Asif Liaqat and Muhammad Raza.

Three officers of NAB Karachi, Abdullah, Rufi Shahzada and Muhammad Umair and two officers of NAB Quetta, Muhammad Kamran Tareen and Mohsin Ali Khan as well as two officers of NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Waqas Ahmed, and Adnan Pervaiz, among others, have also been promoted.

On the other hand, the NAB in a statement appreciated the services of NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry. It said he starting in the year 2014, which can be called basically a year of the reinvigoration of the NAB as the bureau had moved with new zeal and efforts. “Through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, an overhaul of procedures and processes, all pillars of the organization including operations, prosecution, human resource development and awareness and prevention have been reactivated. Today, NAB’s operational methodology comprises complaint verification, inquiry, and investigation,” it said. It also said the comparative figures from 2014 to 2017 are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of the NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where the fight against corruption was being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.

