Three injured in gunfight

RAWALPINDI:At least three persons have been injured in a firing incident which took place at Magistrate Colony, in the precincts of Police Station Sadiqabad, sources said on Saturday. The reason behind the incident is told to be old enmity. The injured persons were moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment where they have been identified as Khalil and his two sons Siyam and Asim.

According to sources, a clash occurred between two groups over an old dispute at Street Number 4, Magistrate Colony. On this, members of a group whipped out weapons and opened indiscriminate firing at their opponents, they said. Resultantly, the three persons sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to BBH for medical treatment.

The heirs of victim persons reported the matter to Sadiqabad police after which heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and recorded the statements of eyewitness. Police are investigating the matter and have registered no FIR against the accused.

Meanwhile, officials of FIA, SNGPL along with local police carried out a raid in a chemical factory in Hattar, Taxila and held two persons on the charges of stealing gas and electricity. A case has been registered against the accused. According to details, a joint team of FIA, SNGPL and police conducted a surprise raid on Al-Fazal Chemical Factory in Hattar and apprehended two persons for stealing gas and electricity. Both accused have been shifted to police station while further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter

Conference to mark martyrdom of Imam Zain-ul-Abideen on Oct 14

ISLAMABAD: Markazi Imam Hussain Council will arrange a conference on 14th October at Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi to observe the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali Zain-ul-Abideen, son of Imam Hussain. Prominent ulema and the representatives of various religions will participate in the conference. Meanwhile, a meeting of the central executive of Markazi Imam Hussain Council will be held here today under the chairmanship of Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council in which the program of the conference was finalized. It was further told that such conferences and Seminars will be held at Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta, Peshawar, Haiderabad, Khairpur Miras, Sakkahr, Larkana, Faisalabad, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhawalpur, Raheem Yar khan, Attock, Sakrdu, Gilgit, Muzafarabad and Gawadar.–PR

Police foil bid to smuggle arms

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested a man trying to smuggle a cache of arms and ammunition from Gujranwala to Dara on Friday, informed RPO Office sources.

The smuggler, who has been identified as Syed Hussain, hails from Dara. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

According to sources, the officials of police station Sohawa headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ilyas set up a picket on GT Road on a tip-off that some smugglers would try to smuggle weapons from tribal areas to various parts of Punjab. On the checkpoint, police stopped a suspicious-looking car and recovered 6 pistols, a rifle with 12 magazines and 700 bullets from the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on the spot and shifted to the police station.–Staff Reporter

The car was also impounded by police.

DSP Sohawa Shahid Nazir, while talking to media men, said that they are carrying out an investigation to determine whether the weapons being smuggled to Gujranwala from Dara, were to be used in a terrorist activity or to be handed over to arms dealers.