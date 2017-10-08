Islamabad-Drug Regularity Authority Pakistan (DRAP) conducted a raid on medicine distribution centres and seized a large amount of contraband and unregistered drugs manufactured by a local pharmaceutical company, an official said on Saturday.

The statement issued by DRAP said that a team of drug inspectors raided Madina medicine Co. Multan and recovered several unregistered and spurious medicines, manufactured by the Islamabad based pharmaceutical company.

An unregistered drug named ‘Leeena’ was seized along with other sex drugs. The company premises were also sealed.

The officials confirmed that a case has been registered and the investigations will reveal the culprits behind the illegal act.

Spokesperson DRAP Sajid Shah, while talking to The Nation, said that the recovered drugs were manufactured by Everest Pharma Islamabad, which is already in various litigation cases due to noncompliance of rules under the Drug Act 1976 and DRAP ACT 2012.

He said that the government is continuing its drive against spurious drugs and illegal manufacturing by exposing the mafia behind these crimes. This mafia, he said, is trying to mislead the media, public and government institutions to blackmail DRAP and Ministry of National Health Services to withdraw corruption cases against them.

He said that a Young Pharmacist Association runs media campaigns to protect the illegal drugs and disrespect the government institutions.

Separately, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed 100 anti-polio campaign officials to report zonal supervisors for the training of the campaign commencing from next week, an official said.

The statement issued said that 106 anti-polio campaign officials have been directed to contact with concerned Zonal Supervisors for training for a permanent pool of Human Resource for IPV / OPV Polio Campaign from 9th to 17th October.

Meanwhile, the salary of 78 officials who remained absent during polio campaign has been also ordered to release.

The salaries will be released from 10th to 13th July and 18th to 21st September with the approval of Member Administration, CDA.

Therefore, the mentioned officials are nominated as volunteers to participate in the campaign.

The officials will report to their zonal supervisors including Zone H-13, I-8, I-10, I-11, Mera Badia, Mera Jaffar, Rural – 1, Rural – 3, Rural – 5, Rural – 7 and Rural -8. For coordination, Ghulam Rasool and Muhammad Kamran of Directorate General Health Services nominated Coordinating Officers.

Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada said that the present CDA Administration is trying to bring administrative proceedings in CDA under the umbrella of rules.

In order to streamline the process, many corrective actions have been taken. Steps have also been taken to ensure merit and transparency in all administrative affairs.