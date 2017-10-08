islamabad-Medical and paramedical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday continued their protest on the sixth consecutive day in favour of their demands. Addressing the participants of protest, speakers demanded of the quarters concerned to notify the separation of the hospital from PIMS medical university.

They also demanded to increase the number of medical and paramedical staff in the hospital. They said that their protest would continue till approval of their demands. They asked to approve the pending PIMS amendment bill. PIMS employees union and gazetted and non-gazetted employees of the hospital participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, due to agitation, all the out-patient departments of the hospital remained non-functional whole day due to which patients faced hardships. Several operations could not be conducted due to the protest.