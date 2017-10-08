Rawalpindi-The Rangers along with police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have conducted combing operations in several areas of Wah Cantt and apprehended nine suspects, sources said on Saturday.

The LEAs have also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during the operation. The suspects have been shifted to police station Wah Saddar for further investigation, sources said. According to sources, Rangers along with police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch of Punjab Police, ladies constables and officials of intelligence agencies have combed Ghazi Kohli, Losar Sharfu and New City Phase II, within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Wah. A total of 10 houses were searched during the operation from where police held some nine suspects into custody and being interrogated in the police station, they said.

They said the LEAs have also recovered a riffle of 12 bore with two magazines and 111 rounds, five pistol of 30-bore with nine magazines and 184 bullets, three pistols of 32-bore with one magazine and 11 bullets, one carbine, two 7mm guns with 20 bullets, a dagger and sword, three pistols of 5.5mm along with 155 bullets, firework, 1 shooter, 41 rounds and 2 magazines of 44-bore.

The accused were identified as Malik Shahid Mehmood, Malik Waqas, Muhammad Yasir, Malik Muhammad Basharat, Shakir Ali, Khawar Ali, Malik Ghulam Murtaza, Malik Yawer and Malik Muhammad Zeeshan, against whom cases were also registered, sources said.

Meanwhile, police have found the remains of a dead body from Chatta Bakhtawar, the precincts of PS Shehzad Town in Islamabad. Police have also found two cell phones and a CNIC near the dead body, a police spokesman said. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Imran, son of Arshad, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan. The dead body was shifted to PIMS for autopsy whereas police have contacted the legal heirs of the deceased. The spokesman said the man was murdered by unknown assailants and police have also registered a case against the killers.