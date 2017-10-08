Islamabad-Sports scientists from 13 countries presented their research papers on the second day of 1st Euro-Pak International Conference on Sports Sciences and Physical Education on Saturday.

Over 200 foreign delegates are participating in the Euro-Pak International Conference, which was jointly organised by Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

To participate in the three-day proceedings of the conference, 13 foreign delegates from Germany, France, China, Lithuania, Colombia, Zagreb, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary and USA, reached here.

The foreign delegates included Dr Rado Pisot, Dr Anita Hökelmann, Dr Fernandez Ortega Jairo Alejandro, Dr Ales Sekot, Dr Arunas Emeljanovas, Dr Maha Mahmoud, Dr Ron Olson, Dr Knjaz Damir, Dr Yifan Lu, Dr Luz Amelia Hoyos Cuartas, Dr Habil Kerstin Witte and Dr Koltai Miklos.

While addressing at the Inaugural Ceremony, Prof Dr Salim-ur-Rehman, Vice-Chancellor, Sarhad University, Peshawar, threw light on the importance of Sports.

He said, “We need Sports and Physical activities in our life to breath.” He highlighted the importance of regular exercise and physical activities among the people particularly the students. Talking on the occasion Vice-Chancellor, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Dr Khurshid urged the community to adopt the simple lifestyle, simple eating habits, early sleeping and early rise.

The first session of the conference was chaired by Prof Dr Anita Hokelmann of Otto-Von University, Germany, which was also attended by the Vice Chancellor, Sarhad University, Peshawar, Prof Dr Salim-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab, Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasar, Vice Chancellor of the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Prof Dr Khurshid Ahmad Khan, high ranking official of education department, educationists, research scholars and a large number of students associated with the discipline of Sport Sciences & Physical Education.

Over 100 research papers related to the field of sports sciences & physical education will be presented in the conference. The MS/MPhil/PhD scholars and faculty members belonging to different Universities of Pakistan from Gilgit to Peshawar and Kashmir to Karachi will present their papers.