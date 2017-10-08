Islamabad-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations has suspended a police officer and two constables on charges of stocking huge quantity of liquor which was recovered from the residence of a Korean national, in police picket F-11, informed sources on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the three cops with Police Station (PS) Kohsar, sources said. According to sources, a police team have carried out a raid on the residence of a Korean national located at F-11 and seized 731 bottles of imported liquor. Sources added that the police team have hidden the liquor in Police Post F-11 instead of handing it over to the Moharar Store in Police Station. Interestingly, the Korean national had registered a case against his servant Bota Masih for liquor theft. Police held Boota and grilled him who revealed before the investigators that the liquor has been stocked in F-11 Police Post by the ASI and his two subordinates.

They said that Kohsar police raided the police post and recovered 731 bottles of liquor from there. A report in this regard has been sent to SSP Operations Sajid Kiyani by the SHO, who has placed ASI Malik Asif and two constables and ordered for filing a case against them. Following the orders of SSP, a case has been lodged against the three cops.