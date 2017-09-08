ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Thursday told Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that Britain would not allow any citizen to sow the seeds of disharmony in any other country.

DREW made these remarks during a meeting with the interior minister. Bilateral issues between the two countries came under discussion, said a statement issued by the interior ministry.

Pakistan has already requested the British authorities for an action against Muttahida Quami Movement founder Altaf Hussain over his anti-Pakistan speech he delivered to his supporters in Karachi on August 22 last year.

The interior minister said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Britain were cordial and long lasting based on strong historic ties.

Ahsan asserted that the international community must acknowledge and appreciate the sacrifices of Pakistan for maintaining peace and stability in the region. Achievements and sacrifices by Pakistan against terrorism were unparalleled, he said.

“The latest surge of terrorist attacks in Balochistan has been perpetrated by elements from the across the western border. However, we are resolved to defeat any conspiracy against our motherland,” said the interior minister. He said that the new image of Pakistan was evolving in the international arena and they were striving for good economic relations with all nations to preserve the image of Pakistan as a peace loving country.

“It is our goal to bring peace and stability in Pakistan and the region. The National Action Plan is being implemented with full vigour. The government is taking concerted steps to raise the standards of law enforcement agencies on modern lines,” Ahsan said. Security institutions were strictly monitoring the activities of proscribed organizations in Pakistan, the minister said.

“The Pakistani diaspora is playing its due role in further cementing the relations between the two countries,” the minister also said.

The British High Commissioner lauded the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel in the war on terror.