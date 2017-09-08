Islamabad - The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz yesterday directed the advisors and senior officers of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to provide relief to all those who were aggrieved by the injustices of the administrative system.

Addressing the advisors and officers working with the Mohtasib Secretariat and regional offices here, he said that common man was suffering immeasurably due to maladministration of the government departments, therefore, it was a solemn duty of all those associated with this institution, particularly the dealing advisors and Officers to attend to their grievances with commitment and religious zeal.

He added that Ombudsman institution was the only forum providing relief to ordinary citizens without any cost.

He emphasized the role of regional offices in providing relief to people at their doorstep. The Wafaqi Mohtasib said that he would soon be introducing fundamental measures for further improving the operations of the institution for ensuring timely dispensation of justice to complainants.

He said that he would like to see proper coordination of all the major sections and a team spirit in the institution.

Shahbaz said that he would take fresh initiatives for putting in place an efficient and dedicated team for ensuring relief to the common man.

On the occasion, the Wafaqi Mohtasib exchanged views with the advisors for introducing new measures and re-organization of the existing operations of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat for further streamlining its working.

Besides advisers and senior officers, the meeting was attended by the Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Iftikhar Babar.