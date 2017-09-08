Islamabad - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Thursday announced the results of annual examination BA/Bsc and Bcom Part-I and II in which females outshined the male students.

According to details, passing percentage of part-I remained 41.01 per cent and Part-II 39.9 per cent. Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/2 secured top three positions in the BA exams.

Fatima Ali stood first with 636 marks out of 800, while Rabia Riaz grabbed the second position with 607 and Nimra Najib got the third position with 599 marks.

In the discipline of Bsc, Haleema Riaz of IMCG F-7/2 secured the first position with 699 marks, Ayesha Monum from IMCG F-6/2 second with 677 marks and Sobia Zaheer of the same college stood 3rd with 668 marks. In Bcom, Hasham-ul-Hasan of ISB H-8/4 stood first with securing 1066 marks out of 1500 and Usman Mehmood Abbasi second with 1055 marks. Tayyaba Asif from IMCG F-10/3 secured the 3rd position with 1028 marks.

Meanwhile, QAU Alumni Sikandar Ahmed Rai and Secretary General Murtaza Noor greeted the QAU administration, faculty, old and current students for the inclusion of university among top 500 universities of the world as per the recent global university ranking announced by Times Higher Education. They demanded that in view of continuous best performance by this federal prime University, the federal government should announce special bailout package to overcome the financial problems being faced by the QAU.

They said that old QAU would continue to contribute to the betterment of their alma mater in every possible way. They also announced to celebrate the QAU’s achievement throughout the country.