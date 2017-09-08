ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police are going to hold a sports event at the inter-division level of the department this week.

Directions to this effect have been issued by the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak. He said sports activities are very crucial for a healthy society which not only promotes the environment of competition but also inculcates the spirit to counter tough situation.

A sports committee has been constituted under the supervision of SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ayub Awan will serve as Sports Officer while ASI Muhammad Tahir as Assistant Sports Officer in this committee. All Sports activities will be monitored by SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad bin Ashraf who will also ensure logistic support.

According to the police, the Sports Committee will select the players of hockey, cricket, football, volleyball and Kabaddi from all divisions of Islamabad police.