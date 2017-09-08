Rawalpindi - An Additional and Sessions Judge has recorded the statements of the parents of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a local politician of the ruling party in Taxila in 2015, sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

ASJ Muhammad Arshad Iqbal Jasra recorded the statements of Muhammad Sajid and her wife Misbah Bibi, the parents of the rape victim (HS), and adjourned the hearing of the case till September 11, 2017, sources added.

According to sources, the parents of victim girl, who appeared before the court along with their lawyer Mir Nasir Bilal, told the court that a man identified as Muhammad Ashfaq had called their daughter HS to his house to spend time with his daughter in the absence of his wife.

They told the court that Ashfaq raped HS at gunpoint. The couple testified before the court that Ashfaq allegedly kept raping their daughter and she got pregnant. They told the court that Ashfaq along with his other accomplices took HS to a private clinic in Basti, Wah Cannt where a female doctor carried out her abortion. They also told the court that the accused tortured an old man identified as Farid and forced him to confess to the police that he (Farid) raped HS, sources added. The judge made the statement of the parents’ part of case record and adjourned the hearing till September 11. Mir Nasir Bilal Advocate, when contacted, confirmed the development saying the couple appeared before the court and recorded their statements. He said so far the court has recorded statement of three witnesses including the victim girl.

On the other hand, the poor couple told The Nation that the accused Muhammad Ashfaq, a local politician belonging to N-League has been threatening them of dire consequences and asked for settling the dispute out of the court. They said the defence lawyer has also been using delaying tactics and not appearing before the court to cross-examine the witnesses.