ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 10 outlaws including nine drug pushers and recovered 2.951-kilogram hashish, 1.305-kilogram heroin, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that Bhara Kahu police arrested Ashfaq and Abrar Hussain for having a 30-bore pistol and 300-gram hashish.

Ilyas was held for having 250-gram hashish. CIA police arrested Shahab Gul for having 1015 gram hashish while Tarnol police arrested Naveed in possession of 430-gram heroin, Nauman for having 560-gram heroin, Rafaqat for having 460-gram heroin, Iftikhar for possessing 466-gram hashish and Yasmeen for having 85-gram heroin.