RAWALPINDI - A prisoner allegedly committed suicide in a barrack of Adiala Jail, sources said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Contra, whose dead body was shifted to DHQ for an autopsy.

According to sources, Muhammad Iqbal was found dead in his barrack on Thursday morning and the jail authorities moved his body to DHQ for an autopsy. Sources said that the prisoner committed suicide in the jail at night.

Earlier, Cantt police had arrested Iqbal along with three others on charges of gang raping a girl in 2005 and a court awarded capital punishment to the four accused. Superintendent Adiala Jail, when contacted, confirmed that the prisoner has committed suicide.