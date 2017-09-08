Islamabad - The staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday staged a protest against the brutal killings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. They also asked the government to set up a medical camp for the victims in Myanmar.

A large number of doctors, nursing staff and paramedics of PIMS expressed solidarity with the Rohingya Muslim community.

The participants were holding placards and banners reproving the Myanmar government.

The protest was also joined by the Hurriyat leader Mushaal Mullic and Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javed Jahangir.

The Hurriyat leader Mushaal Mullic demanded from the Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to return the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached Myanmar to support the Muslim genocide there,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof Dr Javed Akram addressing to the participants said that students and employees of PIMS would submit a petition to the government to support Muslims in Myanmar.

“Around 20,000 students and 10,000 employees would sign the petition seeking a medical camp at Myanmar,” he said.

Dr Javed Akram said that the world has turned a blind eye towards the killings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javed Jahangir said that Muslims - across the world - is one nation and the pain of Rohingya Muslims is being felt in every corner of the world.

The participants chanted slogans against Myanmar and Indian government for killing the innocent people.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Civil Society Alliance (PCSA) has strongly condemned the brutal genocide of the Rohingyan Muslims in Myanmar with the support of their government and military.