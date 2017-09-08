Islamabad - The authorities have beefed up security around the Red Zone ahead of the protest calls given by various religious and political parties against the killings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The Red Zone houses important installations such as Parliament House, Supreme Court building and foreign embassies including the Myanmar Embassy.

All the roads leading to the area have been blocked by placing the containers and no one will be allowed to enter the area without purpose. Police have been told to increase patrolling in the area. Islamabad police high-ups met the government functionaries on Wednesday to discuss the security plan. Surveillance and deployment have been beefed up around the Red Zone, said the police officials. A multi-layered plan has been devised for the security of the Red Zone with Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) devising a special traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The security situation would be monitored at a central control room by a joint team of local police and security agencies. The law-enforcers and security agencies would be on high alert as religious parties, civil society and lawyers are going to march against Myanmar government and express solidarity with Rohingya Muslims.

According to Islamabad Traffic Police, all the roads leading to the Red Zone would be completely blocked for normal traffic on Friday. Kashmir Chowk and Dhokri Chowk would also be closed for normal traffic. The special traffic plan has been devised by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed following which 488 traffic policemen including four DSPs and inspectors will perform duties. ITP’s FM radio will also inform the citizens about the updated situation so that they may not face any inconvenience. According to the traffic plan, the road from Aabpara Chowk to Serena Hotel will remain closed for all traffic and citizens may reach Red Zone by using 7th Avenue, Margallah Road, and Faisal Avenue. Similarly, China Chowk Shaheed Millat Road will also remain closed and citizens may use Jinnah Avenue, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Faisal Avenue and 7th Avenue.

As per traffic plan, Kashmir Highway on both sides from Kashmir Chowk to Dhokri Chowk will remain closed. To reach the airport, citizens coming from Murree or Bhara Kahu will pass through Rawal Dam Chowk and move towards destination from Faizabad, Murree road and Expressway. Those going to Peshawar through Motorway may use Faizabad, IJP road and 9th Avenue. Geo Chowk (Embassy road) will remain closed and citizens may use Luqman Hakeem Road, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Jinnah Avenue and Faisal Avenue. According to the traffic plan, 3rd Road (Bari Imam Road) will remain closed and citizens are advised to use Shams picket outage at Diplomat Foreigner DPD, Radio Pakistan Chowk, Secretariat Chowk and Margallah road to reach their destination.

The residents of Bari Imam area and those going to Quaid-i-Azam University will use Shahdara Road. Similarly, the road from Shuhda Chowk to GPO Chowk will remain closed and citizens may use Luqman Hakeem Road, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Faisal Avenue, Sitara Market Saddar Road. The Municipal Road from Melody Chowk to Aabpara Chowk will also remain closed and citizens are advised to use G-7/2 Service Road, Fazal-e-Haq Road and Faisal Avenue.

The 7th Avenue Chowk heading to Seharwardy Road to Aabpara Chowk will remain closed and citizens may use 7th Avenue, G-6 Service Road, Sitara Market Saddar Road and Fazal-e-Haq Road. In case of closure of Chand Tara Chowk to Dhokri (Kashmir Highway), citizens may use Faisal Avenue, Fazal-e-Haq Road and 7th Avenue. The Agha Khan Road from Ayub Chowk towards Secretariat will remain closed and citizens are advised to use Margallah Raod. Bari Imam T-Cross towards Shams picket will remain closed and citizens may use Shahdara Road and Murree Road.

The road from Dhokri Kashmir Highway toward Korianwala Chowk will also remain closed for all traffic and the road-users may use Rawal Dam from Kashmir Chowk, Faizabad, and Murree roads. SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has said that policemen will remain present at various points to guide citizens towards alternate routes while ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 will also guide the road-users.

He has appealed the citizens to follow this plan to avoid any inconvenience.