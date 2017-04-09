Rawalpndi-Police along with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted search and combing operations in different areas on Saturday and apprehended 17 persons with huge cache of illegal weapons and liquor.

The detainees were shifted to police stations for further investigation.

In connection with ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad, police along with Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies carried out search operation in five houses at Mohalla Manzoorabad of Taxila and arrested five men and seized illegal weapons from their possession.

Rangers during the search operation seized three small machine guns, three 30-bore pistols, three 12-bore rifles, eight 8mm pistols, three 9mm pistols, one 44-bore rifle, one 222-bore gun, other ammunition and 100 litres home-made liquor and 25 bottles of branded liquor.

Rangers handed over the arrested men and seized weapons to Taxila police.

In another combing operation, the Rangers and other LEAs at area of Ganjmandi arrested seven men and seized illegal weapons. The law enforcers seized two 9mm pistols, three 30-bore pistols, two 12-bore rifles, three cell phones, a Honda City car, and 50 beer cans. The Rangers personnel searched 110 houses and checked the documents of the inhabitants.

In the third operation, Rangers and LEAs searched 40 houses in a mohalla at Jand in Attock on border of Rawalpindi. The personnel of Rangers arrested five suspected men and handed them over to Jand police.

Police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies have also carried out a search operation in Lal Kurti, in limits of PS Civil Line. The LEAs held one person during search operation besides recovering narcotics. As many as 232 houses were searched while 593 people were interrogated by the LEAs. The detained person has been shifted to PS Civil Line for further investigation.

According to a police spokesperson, separate cases have been registered against the detainees while further investigation was underway.

CPO, who is also a focal person appointed by government in ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad, said police along with other LEAs have been carrying out search operations across the district to flush out the suspects and terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera transferred and posted two superintendents of police (SPs) in the district, a police spokesperson informed on Saturday.

According to him, IGP Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera has transferred and posted the newly-promoted SP Behram Khan as SP Saddar Circle. Similarly, SP Iftikhar-ul-Haq has been appointed as SP Security Rawalpindi by the IGP, he added.

In this regard, notifications have also been issued while the police officers have been directed to assume charges immediately. Earlier, Behram Khan had also served as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Waris Khan Circle in the city and launched massive driver against drug peddlers, dacoits and robbers.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja also issued transfer and posting orders of newly promoted Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in the region.

According to available details, a total of 77 head constables have been promoted to the rank of ASIs while RPO Wisal Fakhar has transferred and posted 45 ASIs in Rawalpindi district.

He also transferred and posted 16 ASIs in Attock district and sent 12 ASIs to Punjab Constabulary in Farooqabad.

All the police officers have been directed to report immediately to their new posting places.

Meanwhile, a woman committed suicide in Waris Khan area. The deceased was identified as Salma Bibi, the mother of one child. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Waris Khan Chaudhry Riaz, Salma had a brawl with her husband after he contracted second marriage without permission of his first wife. He added Salma committed suicide by shooting herself with a pistol while police moved the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for post-mortem. He said further investigation was underway.