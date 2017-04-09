Islamabad-The government must take measures to educate the people regarding use of charity in the country, experts said on Saturday.

Individual land Pakistan (ILP) held a group-discussion to sensitise people about misuse of donations and the role of media in promotion of safe charity practices in Pakistan.

Participants at group-discussion urged people to give donation only to registered charity organizations so that the donation cannot be utilised by terrorists.

Executive Director (ED) ILP, Gulmina Bilal while speaking at the discussion said that a large segment of society did not know about their donations. She said that it was the responsibility of government and media organizations to sensitise people about the misuse of donations.

There is a dire need to educate people to carefully give their donations to only well-known charity bodies so that the donation might not be utilized by terrorist organizations, she said.

Bilal said that Individual Land Pakistan has organised seminars and workshops on the issue in different cities to sensitise media persons, students and general public on the issue and to encourage them to play their part in creating awareness in the society. Sundas Syeda, a senior research analyst, said that according to a study conducted by a non-government organization people give charity in the form of animal sikes/hides during Eids.

The government need to take effectives measures for promotion of safe charity practices so that the deserving people could be benefited from huge amount of charity generate every year in the country.