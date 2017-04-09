Islamabad-Promotion of art and culture in the country has not met a smooth path leading many folk arts to face an uncertain future. Similarly, folk theatre is also in its survival phase with few people bearing its torch to keep it alive in the society.

Ashiq Jutt Junior, a six-year-old boy was singing the folk love story of ‘Mirza Sahiban’ before the audience; the family art has started to transfer to fourth generation. And the boy has to memorize around 30 folk stories to keep the name of his family alive in folk theatre.

The stage is set with modern and centuries old music instruments, large paintings depicting the rural central Punjab, and with artists, men and women, wearing traditional attires of the region.

Fazal Jutt theatre has arrived in federal capital to perform on dozens of folk stories, written centuries ago by saints of the sub-continent to promote the message of love and harmony among the masses.

Theatre is said to be the mother of all arts, from where all other arts emerge. There is only distance of yards between artist and the viewer who resembles himself with any of the character being performed.

“My ancestors performed the folk theatre before partition of the sub-continent when its theatre was dominated by Persian and Indian folklores – ‘Rustam Sohrab’ and ‘Seeta Raam’,” said Fazal Jutt, the chief and performer of his company.

This folk theatre was invited in the Lok Virsa, where 24-member team of company will perform on folk stories of Punjab for seven days.

Folk stories include the love stories of the region, Heer Ranjha, Sohni Mahiwal, Mirza Shaiban, Dulla Bhatti, Rawal Jugnu and others.

“We are spreading the message of saints by performing on stage, which they taught centuries ago,” said Fazal.

However, his mission to keep his family art alive is not a very easy task, as the folk theatre requires much of institutional support also.

Folk theatre though is considered rich in its script, message and performance but its popularity was dominated by commercial theatre, which strengthened its roots in the country in last few decades.

Though focusing on social issues, the commercial theatre pulled the audience by introducing its gossip style, indecent humour and dance performances.

Interest of sponsorship companies’ converted it into a profitable business. And a specific segment of the society filled the halls of commercial theatre, giving a sizeable dent to folk theatre.

Where commercial theatre had found a support in the form of investment companies and sponsors, folk theatre was waiting for government’s support for its promotion.

Folk theatre is not only for business, it is a platform providing education to the current generation about the past of people from this region, said Fazal Jutt.

“We tell them about their history and heroes,” said Fazal.

According to him, there is also lack of platforms for the new generation where they can get training for the folk theatre performance. He said it is difficult to perform on the folk stories and requires experience.

“Even because of lack of awareness, the theatre has also transformed its pattern making the difficult language simple for the new generation audience,” he said.

But awareness amongst masses about folk theatre future is also a question where the industry has not seen a mushroom growth of such theatre companies.

However, Saleem Akhtar, a folk theatre writer/director is not convinced with the dominant impact of commercial culture.

“Folk theatre is your culture while, what commercial theatre depicts is only one wing of that culture,” he said.

According to him commercial theatre also has a limited audience where females are not part of it and families avoid it.

“This is the dilemma that on one side huge investment was involved while folk theatre was searching for government’s refuge,” he said.

He said that there are complex procedures involve in promotion of art and culture which finally ends on negligence.

“When art and culture activities promotion are not the priority of government, it is lost in the official files,” he said.

However, Fazal Jutt is optimist regarding future of folk theatre, according to him, people and new generation is interested in folk culture and want to become the part the part of this theatre.

“But institutional support to this industry is essential for its survival where training of young artist along with their financial support must be given,” he said.

An official of Lok Virsa talking to The Nation said that folk theatre is the culture of the country and department is making all efforts to promote this art.

“Fazal Jutt Theatre has been invited here to support and promote the folk theatre,” he said.

He said Lok Virsa is committed to revive the folk theatre culture and will take every measure for its promotion in public.