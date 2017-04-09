Islamabad-New research indicates that high and abnormally low blood pressures can have a detrimental effect on one’s thinking ability or however, the association seems to be influenced by age, educational level, and use of blood pressure drugs.

The findings are based on a study of 847 subjects who completed tests of cognitive function up to seven times over 11 years, Dr Shari R Waldstein of the University of Maryland in Baltimore and colleagues.

High systolic blood pressures, the “upper” number on a standard reading, were linked to cognitive decline in older subjects.

By contrast, high or low diastolic pressures, the “lower” number on the reading, were tied to cognitive impairments in subjects who were older, less educated, or not taking blood pressure drugs.

Monitoring and treating high or excessively low blood pressures, “may be critical to the preservation of cognitive function,” the researchers conclude. Meanwhile another study suggests that Pneumonia and lung cancer both occur in the lungs and share a number of overlapping symptoms.

Pneumonia is a lung infection commonly caused by bacteria, a virus, or a fungus. Lung cancer is a harmful tumour often caused by smoking tobacco.

Telling pneumonia and lung cancer apart can be difficult at times as there is an overlap of some of the symptoms. Typically, the symptoms of lung cancer are the more severe.

Diagnosis of pneumonia may involve a physical examination to check for swollen glands, abnormal breathing, or a high temperature. A diagnosis will often be confirmed using a blood test or an X-ray to show any fluid build up in the lungs. Treating pneumonia will vary according to the type of pneumonia and the person’s general health. In most cases, pneumonia can be treated at home with plenty of fluids, rest, and medication.

In more severe cases, hospital treatment may be required so fluids and antibiotics can be given intravenously. Oxygen therapy or breathing assistance may also be required.

Diagnosing lung cancer can be more difficult. A chest X-ray can provide a quick and simple check, but a computerised tomography (CT) scan is necessary to confirm the diagnosis.

If lung cancer is confirmed, further tests may be carried out including a positron emission tomography-CT (PET-CT) scan to locate all the cancerous cells.

A biopsy will also be conducted, whereby a small tissue sample is taken from the lungs and examined under a microscope.

The majority of pneumonia cases are not considered severe, although the illness is serious. The length of time symptoms may last depend on the individual’s health and the type of pneumonia it is.

Bacterial pneumonia symptoms will typically go away after 1-3 weeks. Mycoplasma pneumonia can take 4-6 weeks, and viral pneumonia can last even longer.

If pneumonia is left untreated, vital organs like the heart and brain may not receive enough oxygen. The consequence of this can be confusion, coma, heart failure or even death.

The outlook for lung cancer tends to be the more severe regardless of treatment. If the cancer is diagnosed at an early stage there is a chance it can be surgically removed while it is small and has not spread. This gives a good chance of recovery.

However, many patients with lung cancer are diagnosed after the cancer has already spread. In these cases, removing it is unlikely. Treatments will instead focus on limiting it progression and alleviating the symptoms.