Islamabad-The 10-day folk festival ‘Lok Mela’ is in full swing here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lokl Virsa) with colourful performance of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The folk festival was inaugurated by renowned artists Zarsanga, Qurban Niazi and Tina Sani here at Open Air Theatre.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed addressing the inaugural ceremony of 10-day folk festival welcomed the artists, artisans participating the Lok Mela.

She said that the festival would bring cultures and civilizations of all regions of the country under one roof, adding that Lok Mela aims at promoting, perpetuating and preserving arts, crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan. Dr Fouzia Saeed said that this unique event has now become a symbol of the federation and patronage to rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people. She said during ten-day long festival artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and other performers would entertain the visitors from across the country. “In order to highlight diversity within provinces, each pavilion will focus on a specific theme,” Dr Fouzia said.

She said that Lok Virsa is making efforts for the promotion of folk culture and folk music in the country. Renowned artists Tina Sani and Zarsanga in their separate short speeches lauded Lok Virsa for arranging such a colourful festival. They said that the event would entertain the visitors from across the country.

Zarsanaga also presented her famous songs and got big applause from the audience at jam packed Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa. Renowned artists Gulab Khan, Brother Ashraf Gulzar, Sohni Mahiwal, Fazal Jutt, Taimoor Afghani, Umer Marvi, Shaukat Ali and Sassi Panu performed in the opening ceremony and enthralled the audience. More than 700 artists, singers and artisans participating in the festival and represent the real cultural values of the country.

For the first time Lok Virsa initiated shuttle service to bring visitors from various points to Lok Virsa.

The Lok Mela cultural activities can be seen live throughout the country and in many other parts of the world. For the first time Lok Virsa also arranged a folk theatre especially for the young talent in the Lok Mela.