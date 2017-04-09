Islamabad-The trend of creating job rather than hunting job is needed in the country and the real growth happens when policy and management at every level in the economy turns entrepreneurial, experts said on Saturday.

Fast School of Management organised youth entrepreneurship summit to motivate and mobilise young minds to become an agent of change. The experts from different walks of life participated in the summit and held discussion on creating new jobs in the market.

Speakers at the conference shared their inspiring success stories and discussed the latest trends that will impact the future of internet-driven businesses.

Speaking at the summit, Reham Khan a media professional expressed her views on women entrepreneurship.

“Economic empowerment of women is essential for development of society and nation at large,” she said.

Reham informed that 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population is comprised of young people which are an asset of country.

“It is the responsibility of incumbent government to devise entrepreneurship scheme that could unlock the potential of young minds,” she added. She suggested that government should make maximum investment on youth that will pay off the country tomorrow.

Ahmad Raza Kasuri, narrating his own success story said, “Educational institutions, domestic industry, government and even parents, all have to play a role in changing the mindset of our youth if we want to see this country among the list of developed nation.”

“Instead of dreaming about overnight millionaire, set some long term goals and work hard toward them,” Kasuri said.

In the summit academician and entrepreneurs equipped the participants with soft skills and core business fundamentals necessary at any entrepreneurial or intra-perennial venture.