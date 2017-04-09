Islamabad-Federal Police had launched a special training session for the police officers and personnel performing duties at police check points of the city. The police personnel would be delivered comprehensive lectures regarding dealing citizens, ensuring discipline, law of anti-terrorism, anti-narcotics and use of modern weapons.

The objective of the training was to make the capital police the best force of the world so that it may serve the citizens through a professional way and highlight the name of country, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP-Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiyani. The senior law staff under the supervision of Principal of Police Training School Bakhtiar Ahmed Lilah had started the session.

The training sessions would comprise three days each and two sessions would be taken place in a day. The personnel would be delivered lectures regarding dealing the citizen during duties at police pickets, the way to stop vehicles, checking and dealing the citizens.

The officers would be briefed about laws regarding anti-terrorism, anti-narcotics and use of modern weapons.

The check points in federal capital had been further improved and the police personnel would also be briefed practically during the session to deal affairs.