Islamabad-A week-long Youth Drama Festival 2017, organized by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), started here at PNCA auditorium.

During the week-long drama festival, around twelve plays will be staged while best plays will be awarded in various categories showcasing young talent from different colleges, universities and youth drama clubs from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the Awards. The drama festival is part of PNCA’s activities to introduce the trend of theatre in the twin cities and promote the concept of thoughtful theatre.

The festival was inaugurated by the Director General, PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah who stressed the need for involving the youth in creative and artistic expression. The stage plays an important role in highlighting and resolving social issues with correction of society through humour, thoughtful and artistic expressions, DG, PNCA added.

He said that stage drama is a strong medium of education which plays an important role in transforming the societies with reflection and identification of social evils.

On the first day of the festival two plays were staged. `View Hotel’ was staged by the students of Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi which was based on the prevalence of widespread corruption in the society and its impact on the character of the society and individuals.

The second play `Kirdar’ (Character) was presented by Dramatic Club of the National College of the Arts (NCA), Rawalpindi. The story of the play revolves around the main character whose life is a complete disaster, only because he took everything of importance for granted all his life. The jury consists of Professor Shahid Masood, Shoaib Khaliq and Shaista Hanif who will judge the plays presented by different institute and youth club for the awards in different categories. Institute of space Technology will present `Hamsahia’ while Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 will present `Randhai Dergha’ on Saturday.