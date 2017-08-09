Islamabad-The United Kingdom is accepting applications for Chevening Scholarships from August 7 to November 7, a British High Commission statement said yesterday.

Chevening scholarships are fully-funded scholarships by the UK government to study at some of the best universities in the world. The applications for scholarship are now open to Pakistanis for the academic year 2018/19, said a statement released by the High Commission. Chevening Scholarships are prestigious scholarships awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at a UK university while gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Richard Crowder, said: “The UK is home to some of the world’s best universities, brightest students, and most revered academics. Our higher education sector promotes the exchange of information and ideas, as well as the building of knowledge and networks. Chevening Scholars find themselves immersed in that world, and emerge having grown academically, professionally, and personally as a result of their time in the UK.

The envoy said: “Chevening Scholars share the best their country has to offer with those they meet in the UK, and then share the best the UK has to offer when they return home. The role Chevening Scholars and Chevening Alumni play in building bridges between countries is as important now as it has ever been.”

Crowder added: “Over the last 34 years, more than 1,500 Pakistani scholars have been selected for a Chevening Scholarship and have subsequently gone on to become respected leaders across a range of sectors. Becoming a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I’ve personally seen how this opportunity is able to transform lives.”