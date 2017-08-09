Islamabad-Islamabad police is all set to provide security cover to the Nawaz Sharif’s rally being taken out from Islamabad to Lahore today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took days to decide what route the rally should take to reach Lahore and ultimately GT Road was chosen as the most suitable one for the power show. According to the sources in the local police, the rally is expected to take the route as Punjab House, the starting point and then Express Chowk, Centaurus Chowk, Zero Point, Faizabad, and then Murree Road in Rawalpindi and Katchehry Chowk and Jehlum Road.

The rally would leave Punjab House at 10 in the morning and Express Chowk at 11am. Around 2500 personnel of Islamabad police would be deployed to provide security cover to the rally’s participants.

According to the plan, the rally would be cordoned off; police would continue patrolling the city roads and special pickets would be set up ahead of the rally to check movement of the suspects. Islamabad police would escort the rally up to Faizabad before it enters into the Rawalpindi limits.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested five housemaids and one of their accomplices and recovered gold ornaments and cash worth Rs0.4 million from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following few complaints of dacoitis in various houses, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani constituted special team to arrest the criminals. This team succeeded to arrest five women and one of their accomplices. They used to work in houses as maids and servants and commit dacoities. The nabbed persons have been identified as Sumera Bibi, Naseem Bibi alias Asima, Farzana, Shehla, Nazia and Qasim. The police also recovered gold ornaments of eight tola and Rs0.4 million looted during dacoities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.